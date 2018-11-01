Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 1,800,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In related news, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 19,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $400,517.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 813.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 631,665 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.