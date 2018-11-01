W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

GRA stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. W. R. Grace & Co had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 99.77%. The firm had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

