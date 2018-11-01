Vulcan Materials (VMC) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $125.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.45.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 79,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,353. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

