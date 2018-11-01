Vulcan Materials (VMC) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $125.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $101.14 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 113,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

