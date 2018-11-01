Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $43.76. Approximately 3,140,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,909,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.80 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $195,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial Company Profile (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

