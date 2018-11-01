Vossloh (VOS) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

VOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cfra set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.70 ($53.14).

Shares of ETR:VOS traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during trading on Thursday, reaching €41.35 ($48.08). The stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($42.56) and a 52 week high of €63.99 ($74.41).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

