Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €192.08 ($223.35).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €148.76 ($172.98) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 12 month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

