Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.85.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,292,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $687,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,581 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,219,000 after acquiring an additional 677,202 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,777,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 612,039 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $10,978,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $8,718,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

