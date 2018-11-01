VIVUS (VVUS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:VVUS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 118,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,092. The company has a market cap of $37.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.58. VIVUS has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIVUS will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIVUS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 423,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.79% of VIVUS worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

