Vital Therapies (VTL) Trading Down 3.1%

Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 3,373,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,860,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vital Therapies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Vital Therapies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.26.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Vital Therapies Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 11,382,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $4,097,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,929,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vital Therapies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vital Therapies by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 164,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vital Therapies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Vital Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTL)

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.