Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its FY19 guidance to $0.20-0.35 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $0.20-0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $745.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of -0.20. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 34.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 140.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

