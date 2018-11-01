Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Announces Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

VSH stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $208,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

