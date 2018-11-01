Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of VRTS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.00. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,495. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $707.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.30. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 170,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 533,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after buying an additional 275,535 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.