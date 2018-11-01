Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research note released on Monday morning. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Ifs Securities began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.01. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.30%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $572,908.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,429.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.