Vinci SA (DG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €97.02 ($112.81).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €93.50 ($108.72) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Vinci stock traded up €0.72 ($0.84) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €82.08 ($95.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

