VICI Properties (VICI) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.43-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,341. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 152.87 and a current ratio of 152.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.23.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

