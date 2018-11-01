Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.65 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q2 2018 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 2,640,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,512. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.79.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $56,567.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,263.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $58,175.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,495 shares of company stock worth $1,417,459. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

