VF Corp (VFC) Stake Decreased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. VF comprises about 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,019,258,000 after buying an additional 2,179,165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,299,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,005,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,007,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,479,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,062 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,466,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,625 shares during the period.

Shares of VFC opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. VF’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

In other news, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $6,453,668.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 29,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $2,741,092.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,533 shares of company stock worth $11,932,040 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of VF from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $86.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

