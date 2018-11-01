VF Corp (VFC) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VF were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in VF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in VF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 108,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in VF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 29,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $2,741,092.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,143.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,040. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price objective on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised VF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VF from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 61.74%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

