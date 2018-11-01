Verso (VRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.42 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,148. Verso has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.85 million, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRS. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Verso and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verso from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

