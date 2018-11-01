Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Insider Acquires C$175,050.00 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) insider Terrance Gerald Hergott acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.01 per share, with a total value of C$175,050.00.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$34.91 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of C$33.94 and a 12 month high of C$50.46.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.10. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of C$394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.75 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

VET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$57.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.85.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

