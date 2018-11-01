Verizon Communications (VZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,165,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,116,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 100,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.8% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $2,616,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

