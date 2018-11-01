Veritec (VRTC) and Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Financial Comparison

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) and Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Veritec and Advanced Energy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Energy Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67

Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus price target of $70.40, indicating a potential upside of 63.61%. Given Advanced Energy Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Energy Industries is more favorable than Veritec.

Risk and Volatility

Veritec has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Energy Industries has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veritec and Advanced Energy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -3.43% N/A -21.25% Advanced Energy Industries 13.18% 32.59% 23.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritec and Advanced Energy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $490,000.00 2.42 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Advanced Energy Industries $671.01 million 2.51 $137.86 million $4.23 10.17

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats Veritec on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card Program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs. It also enables card issuers and sponsors to issue debit, pre-paid, and gift cards under their own branded programs through the licensed use of the mobile banking platform and related professional services. In addition, the company offers blinxPay mobile wallet application, a payment processing system that enables customers to make purchases at participating merchants using funds loaded into their blinxPay virtual account. Further, its mobile banking solution enables member card programs to process and settle member rewards in open or closed loop processing environment; and offers back-end card processing services to the card issuing institutions for various cardholder transactions on the licensed platform. The company offers its products in the United States, Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. Veritec, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. The company also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems for industrial and analytical applications. In addition, it offers repair services, conversions, upgrades, and refurbishments and used equipment to companies. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the North America, Europe, and Asia. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

