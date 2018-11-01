Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Receives $11.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCYT. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Veracyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $440,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 485.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 244,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Veracyte by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 315,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 65.73% and a negative net margin of 33.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

