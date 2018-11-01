Veeco Instruments (VECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 47.49%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Veeco Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.25)-(0.09) EPS and its Q4 2018 guidance to $-0.25–0.09 EPS.
NASDAQ VECO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,548. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94.
In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,896.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William John Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,764.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $385,990 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.
About Veeco Instruments
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.
