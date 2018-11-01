Veeco Instruments (VECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 47.49%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Veeco Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.25)-(0.09) EPS and its Q4 2018 guidance to $-0.25–0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ VECO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,548. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,896.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William John Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,764.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $385,990 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

