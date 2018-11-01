Vecima Networks (VCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, November 8th.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.35 million during the quarter. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$8.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells products that enable broadband access to cable, wireless, and telephony networks. Its solutions allow service providers to bridge the final network segment that connects a system directly to end-users, commonly referred to as the the last mile', by overcoming the bottleneck resulting from insufficient carrying capacity in last-mile infrastructures.

