Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $145.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 3,274,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the previous session’s volume of 708,576 shares.The stock last traded at $119.37 and had previously closed at $112.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $52,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $104,704.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,216 shares of company stock worth $2,128,447. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 45.3% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 90,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 665,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.