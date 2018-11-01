Vantage Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,714,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,431,000 after buying an additional 6,434,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,785,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,609,000 after buying an additional 560,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,920,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 382,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 351,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,201,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,998,000 after buying an additional 339,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.