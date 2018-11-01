Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 26,500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.40 and a beta of 1.37. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 9,284.89% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

