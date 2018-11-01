Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,410,791,000 after purchasing an additional 111,901 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Sterling Global Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,598.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,086.87 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,091.53.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,272 shares of company stock valued at $66,675,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

