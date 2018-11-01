Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Holdings Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 239.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $138.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.84 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.7142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

