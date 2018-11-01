Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.41 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

