VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the third quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.