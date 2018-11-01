Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Position Decreased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,793,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,002,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.23. 1,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,845. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.36 and a 52 week high of $88.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

