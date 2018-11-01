Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Plans Dividend of $0.27

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.36 and a 52-week high of $88.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

