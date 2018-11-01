Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Position Cut by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 71.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,967 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $79.64. 548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,527. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $84.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1953 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

