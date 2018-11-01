Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Stake Lessened by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,002,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $103.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

