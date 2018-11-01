Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 238.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $103.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

