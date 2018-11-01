VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (BNDX)

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

BNDX stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,056.00.

