VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (MLN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 17,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,050. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $20.43.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

