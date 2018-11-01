VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (MLN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of MLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 17,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,050. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $20.43.
VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Company Profile
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.