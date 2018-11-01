VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT (FLTR) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT (NYSEARCA:FLTR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of FLTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 62,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,153. VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG RAT has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

