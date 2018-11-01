Vanadium One Energy (VONE) Shares Down 10.9%

Vanadium One Energy Corp (CVE:VONE) shares traded down 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 494,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 264,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

About Vanadium One Energy (CVE:VONE)

Vanadium One Energy Corp. engages in the exploration of base metals and precious metals in Canada and Mexico. It holds 100% interest in Clinton manganese project located in British Columbia; 100% Interest in Ivanhoe property in Ontario; interest in San Miguel property in Mexico; and option to acquire a 100% interest in Mont Sorcier vanadium project in Quebec, Canada.

