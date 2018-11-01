ValuEngine Upgrades Prana Biotechnology (PRAN) to “Buy”

Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,688. Prana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Prana Biotechnology alerts:

About Prana Biotechnology

Prana Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the development of therapy treatment for neurodegenerative disease. It includes research and development of treatments for Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.