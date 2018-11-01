ValuEngine Upgrades Prana Biotechnology (PRAN) to “Buy”

Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ PRAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,688. Prana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.06.
About Prana Biotechnology
