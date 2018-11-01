ValuEngine Upgrades Photronics (PLAB) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Photronics stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,208. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $679.06 million, a PE ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $136.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $52,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,670 shares of company stock worth $156,748 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Photronics by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

