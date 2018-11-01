ValuEngine Upgrades DLH (DLHC) to Hold

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.11. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DLH news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 30,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of DLH worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

