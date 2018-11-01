ValuEngine Upgrades Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bassett Furniture Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BSET traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. 1,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,195. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In related news, Director John R. Belk purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $314,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at $338,127.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Belk purchased 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $69,392.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at $338,127.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,460,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 87.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

