ValuEngine Lowers KMG Chemicals (KMG) to Hold

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.98. 221,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.38. KMG Chemicals has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $79.35.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts predict that KMG Chemicals will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after purchasing an additional 127,714 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in KMG Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

