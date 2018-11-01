ValuEngine Lowers Exfo (EXFO) to Hold

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Exfo from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exfo from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Exfo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,451. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exfo stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.98% of Exfo worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

