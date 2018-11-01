Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.6% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,821,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831,581 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,830,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,757,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,827,000 after purchasing an additional 647,321 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,433,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,522,000 after purchasing an additional 117,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.78 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.