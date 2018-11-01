V Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,639,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,487,000 after purchasing an additional 59,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,182,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,999,000 after purchasing an additional 123,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 302,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,203,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $102.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.859 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

